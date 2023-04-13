WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A Whitestown elementary school has been evacuated before the start of classes Thursday.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Boone Meadow Elementary School was evacuated at 7:09 a.m. due to a suspicious object found in a trash receptacle in front of the building.

According to the sheriff’s office, the object was “beeping.”

“It’s just not normal to have an object beeping inside of a trashcan, and so therefore that makes it suspicious,” said Dep. Wesley Garst with the sheriff’s office. “Therefore for caution purposes and procedural purposes, we want to make sure it’s safe, so we evacuated, and we [will] investigate.”

Parents are being redirected to Zionsville West Middle School and asked to stay away from Boone Meadow.

No one is currently at the elementary, save for police and fire personnel. A “specialist” is expected to arrive soon.

The school has been placed on lockdown and the nearby Eagle Church preschool has been put on a two-hour delay.

This story is developing and will be updated.