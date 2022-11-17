BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Students at one central Indiana high school got an unexpected early dismissal after an accident that happened near the shop garage.

Western Boone County Community School Corporation said the accident happened in a storage area next to the shop garage around 11 a.m. Thursday. A quart-sized glass container of Malathion was knocked off a shelf.

While the origin of this glass pesticide container is unknown, the corporation said the label indicates that it was likely on the shelf for many years. No other glass containers were found.

This pesticide spill resulted in a strong “gas-like” odor that permeated the west end of the building. The corporation said they relocated students and staff to the gym on the school’s east side while the spill was investigated.

After the Boone County Health Department determined the building was safe, administrators decided to send students home early so they could air out the building. The students gathered their items from their lockers before buses left the school shortly before 1 p.m.

The corporation said parents of the students who were near the spill have been notified. However, no one was taken to the hospital.