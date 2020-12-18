Boone County sheriff arrests substitute teacher on child seduction charges

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.– The Boone County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest Friday of a 26-year-old substitute teacher on child seduction charges.

Officials said the sheriff’s office received information about an alleged child seduction case in early November.

According to law enforcement, the Zionsville Community School Corporation reported an incident to the Indiana Department of Child Services in which Shawn Martin II, 26, “engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a juvenile female student.”

The Boone County Criminal Investigations Division opened an investigation into the alleged inappropriate sexual conduct after receiving the complaint.

According to the sheriff’s office, Martin was a substitute teacher for the Zionsville School Corporation at the time of the alleged incident, which was reported to have taken place off school property.

Martin was arrested and booked into the Boone County Jail and faces two counts of felony child seduction.