BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A person drove their car into a pond and needed to be rescued by fire crews Friday in Boone County, according to the City of Lebanon Fire Department.

The Boone County dispatch responded to a 911 call at 3:54 p.m. that said a car entered a body of water in front of Liberty Dialysis. Law enforcement, paramedics, and by-standers attempted to rescue the victim from the vehicle and water, but due to the vehicle becoming completely submerged they were unable to remove the victim.

Upon arriving, firefighters put on their immersion suites and were able to remove the victim from the vehicle and water. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Information will be updated to this story as it becomes available.