BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man faces a murder charge after an investigation into his wife’s disappearance.

On Friday, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office started investigating Friday after 41-year-old Elizabeth Wilhoite’s coworker said she didn’t show up to work. After responding to the house for a welfare check, they started searching for Elizabeth.

Indiana State Police investigators started investigating after the missing person investigation evolved into a homicide investigation. The Boone County Sheriff’s called state police in, citing a potential conflict of interest.

“When our investigators realized this could be a possible homicide investigation, we wanted to do discuss the best way to move forward with the investigation since the mother of Andrew Wilhoite is a County Councilwoman, another county elected official,” said Sheriff Mike Nielsen. “To avoid any conflict of interest, it was decided to contact the Indiana State Police and ask them to lead the investigation and we would assist them.”

The investigation lead police to determine 39-year-old Andrew Wilhoite allegedly hit Elizabeth in the head with a blunt object. Andrew then allegedly put her into a vehicle and drove to a nearby creek to dump her body.

Early Saturday morning, Elizabeth’s body was recovered partially submerged. She was pronounced dead by the Boone County Coroner.

“This is another prime example of working with our law enforcement partners to solve a horrendous crime” said Sheriff Nelson. “I cannot be prouder of our Investigations team, Crime Scene Investigations team, the entire Sheriff’s Office staff, the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office and the Indiana State Police Investigators. Please keep all families and first responders in your thoughts and prayers.”

Andrew was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of murder and booked into the Boone County Jail.