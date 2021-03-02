Boone County honors Jacob Pickett on 3rd anniversary of deputy’s death in line of duty

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Boone County is honoring Deputy Jacob Pickett, three years to the day he was killed in the line of duty.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Neilsen say the community will celebrate “Jake’s life and not mourn his death.”

The sheriff’s office and community will honor Pickett’s sacrifice several ways from Tuesday morning until Friday:

Deputies will be provided black badge covers.

Other employees with the sheriff’s office are encouraged to wear Thin Blue Line ribbons.

Flags at the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the county courthouse will be flown at half-mast.

People in the community are being asked to turn on blue lights on their porch and wear something blue in honor of Pickett.



A blue light shines in honor of Dep. Jake Pickett outside of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Nielsen provided the following statement on the anniversary:

“Today we celebrate Jake’s life and not mourn his death. As we raised three embroidered

flags at the Sheriff’s Office entrance this afternoon, the overwhelming emotions began to flow.

But through all the emotions a sense of pride for Jake and the way he served this office and

this community quickly overcame those emotions. We miss him every day and we will never

forget his sacrifice and the sacrifice of his family. Please continue to pray for Jen and the

boys, Jake’s family, the employees of this office, and those that crossed paths with Jake

because this journey is far from over. Jake, you will never be forgotten.”

Pickett was killed on March 2, 2018 while attempting to serve a warrant. Anthony Baumgardt was sentenced to life in prison for the crime. Two other men were both sentenced in connection to the sheriff’s death.

Sheriff Nielsen released another statement to the community on the sentencings that said in part:

This year we made it through holding those responsible for Jake’s death and they are now being held accountable for their senseless acts, the Justice system did its job well. Those tough court hearing times are behind us now and that gives us another hurdle that we have been able to overcome. It’s a sign for all of us to once again come together and move forward through the next level of our new normal.

The sheriff further encouraged residents to try to “respond like Jake” no matter what circumstances they come across in life.