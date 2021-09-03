Boone County crash leaves Crawfordsville man dead

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.– The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the area of County Road 300 S. and County Road 1200 W., on the west side of Boone County.

A silver Nissan car was found crashed into a tree. The driver, 23-year-old Christopher Harris of Crawfordsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators aren’t sure at this time why his vehicle exited the roadway and hit the tree. An investigation is ongoing.