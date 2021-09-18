Boone County crash kills bicyclist

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash Saturday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 8:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of County Road 200 South and US 421. Deputies on the scene found the driver of the vehicle and the rider of the bicycle.

The bicyclist, identified as 84-year-old Linda McCaw was transported to an Indianapolis hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The office says drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved in the crash. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Alcohol Crash Team was investigating the crash as of the time of this report.