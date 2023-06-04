BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Boone County Vice President Councilwoman Marcia Wilhoite died Sunday afternoon after authorities found her unresponsive in her swimming pool.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wilhoite’s home around 1:52 p.m. Sunday on reports of a possible drowning. Upon arrival, Mrs. Wilhoite was found unresponsive in her swimming pool. She was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital after life-saving measures were performed.

Wilhoite sat on the Boone County Council as a Council Person-at-Large and had served since 2005.

No foul play is suspected at this time, BCSO said. The incident remains under investigation by the BCSO and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.