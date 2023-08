MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a body of a New York man was recovered from Monroe Lake Saturday afternoon, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Paynetown State Recreation Area around 3:52 p.m. after a man went under the water and never resurfaced.

Rajesh Kumar, 40, of Ozone Park, New York was located a short time later by safety officers.

Kumar was pronounced dead at the scene.