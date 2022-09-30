INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found at a house fire Friday morning.

The body of a man was found at a home on N. Arlington Avenue, just south of E. 23rd Street sometime before 5 a.m.

Police say the man’s roommates told them he had issues with his health. They believe he had a fatal heart attack while smoking in a chair. They said he dropped the cigarette which then led to the house fire.

At one point, arson and homicide investigators were part of the investigation, but it’s unclear whether they are still involved.