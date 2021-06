INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has started a death investigation after a body was found early Wednesday morning on the near west side.

Police were called to the 3700 block of W. 10th Street for a report of an injured person around 5:35 a.m. A person in a SUV first spotted a woman lying in the road and pulled over to call police.

Officers and medics performed CPR, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown, but police are investigating this as a possible hit and run.