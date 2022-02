INDIANAPOLIS – Officers are investigating after a body was found on Indy’s south side Saturday morning.

IFD crews were called to the area of E Troy Ave and Beech St just before 6:30 a.m. for reports of an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the victim deceased.

An initial inspection of the scene points to a deadly hit-and-run crash, but the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.