Body found in burned-out motorhome on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pike Township Fire Department is investigating the discovery of a deceased person inside a burning motorhome late Monday night in the 4600 block of Lafayette Rd.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke engulfing the burning vehicle. A Walmart employee had noticed smoke near the store, located at 4545 Lafayette Rd., and called 9-1-1.

After extinguishing the blaze, fire investigators located the body of a deceased person inside the motorhome. The victim’s age and gender have not been released.

IMPD homicide detectives were on the scene because a fire fatality was involved. Arson specialists also are investigating. Authorities say that circumstances surrounding the fire and the victim are unclear and no ruling has been made.