Body camera footage released in deadly Euguene Street police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMPD is releasing video as an investigation remains ongoing into a deadly police shooting in late September.

A critical incident video was posted on the IMPD YouTube page Thursday of the police shooting in the 500 block of Eugene Street.

The shooting happened after an investigation into a red Honda Pilot with temporary plates that fled a traffic stop in the 3800 block of Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Street.

The vehicle was driven by a white woman wearing a white hoodie. IMPD did not pursue the vehicle but found it in the 500 block of Eugene Street.

In the video, you can see IMPD Officer Shelton taking notes on the vehicle and speaking with a woman standing on the porch, who was later identified as 46-year-old Jessie Leonard.

The IMPD said Officer Shelton saw Leonard take a handgun from her purse and put it in her waistband. He alerted another officer who arrived on the scene, but they did not approach her because they did not have a positive identification.

They were able to contact Officer Smith, who was at the traffic stop. Smith said he would be able to identify the driver. When he arrived, the IMPD said officers approached the home, trying to identify if she was the driver.

That is when the video shows Leonard telling officers not to get any closer before reaching for her handgun.

In a few hectic seconds, the video shows officers warning her to stop before she started to pull the handgun.

Officers shot at Leonard, and at one point you can see Leonard pointing the handgun at officers before falling off the ledge.

The IMPD said officers then went to render first aid until medical units could arrive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation remains underway as of the time of this report. A separate, independent, investigation will be conducted by the IMPD Internal Affairs Unit. It will also be reviewed by the civilian-majority use of force board.