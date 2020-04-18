Bob & Tom show to match meal donations for healthcare, essential workers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Bob & Tom show on Q95 wants to help Huse Culinary provide 1,400 free lunches to healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees in central Indiana during the coronavirus crisis.

Starting Monday, Q95 and the Bob & Tom show will match the cost of up to 500 meals donated by listeners. Citizens State Bank has stepped in to match an additional 200.

Donations can be made on the Q95 website. There’s a minimum purchase of five lunches at $12 each plus tax.

Huse Culinary, which operates St. Elmo Steak House, Harry & Izzy’s, Burger Study and 1933 Lounge, has already started cooking, packing and delivering meals to essential workers.

The meals consist of filet sliders, chips and dessert.

Recipients include healthcare workers, ambulance personnel, police officers, 911 call center employees, grocery store workers and pharmacy staff.

Craig Huse, owner of Harry & Izzy’s, will join the Bob & Tom show in Monday’s local 10 a.m. block to talk about the program.

