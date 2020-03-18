Board of trustees unanimously votes to terminate Tri-West teacher, coach Tyler Bruce

LIZTON, Ind. — North West Hendricks Community Schools has announced that their board of trustees voted unanimously to terminate Tri-West teacher and coach Tyler Bruce.

Bruce, a 31-year-old married father, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. He faces three felony charges: child seduction, attempted child seduction, and obstruction of justice.

Tri-West’s former principal Adam Benner faces a criminal charge for failing to report a coach’s alleged inappropriate relationship with a student to officials.