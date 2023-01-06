INDIANAPOLIS — If you need to swing by the BMV, make sure to do it before the Martin Luther King Jr. Day closure.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle will close all locations Saturday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of MLK Day.

The holiday, which falls every third Monday of the year, celebrates the life and legacy of the civil rights icon. Braches will resume normal operations Tuesday, Jan. 17.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit the BMV’s website.