BMV closures continue: Ongoing staffing shortages lead to 8 branches closing for majority of October

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is temporarily closing eight branches for the month of October due to a continued staffing shortage.

The following branches will be closed from Monday, October 4 through Saturday, October 30:

Brazil

Danville

Indianapolis – Midtown

Indianapolis – North Meridian

New Albany

Plymouth

Tipton

West Lafayette

The Sullivan branch will adjust its hours to operate only on Tuesday and Thursday.

Employees of temporarily closed branches will be reassigned to support nearby locations for the month.

This is the second time the BMV has temporarily closed branches due to an employee shortage. In September, 11 branches were temporarily closed due to the shortage. Two of those earlier closure branches, Danville and New Albany, are part of the second closing.

Over the past 30 days, the BMV has received an increased number of Hoosiers applying for positions. Branch teams are in the process of hiring and onboarding multiple applicants to fulfill customer service vacancies in locations throughout the state.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.