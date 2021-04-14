Countdown to Tax Day
Blue Origin launch: Watch capsule lift off from Texas

News

by: KMID Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

VAN HORN, Texas (Nexstar) – Blue Origin is set to launch a capsule from its West Texas location on Wednesday.  

The NS-15 mission will serve as a rehearsal for future customer flights, according to the company.

During the mission, personnel will stand in as astronauts, conduct pre-launch checks and then exit the vessel, a release reads.  The pre-flight rehearsals are now complete and we are awaiting launch.

Once the capsule has launched and landed, personnel will return and rehearse hatch opening and exiting, the company says.

