Blue Crew members find a new and safe way to support Colts this season

INDIANAPOLIS — This Blue Friday, we’re checking in with some of the Colts’ most dedicated fans: the Blue Crew.

Normally, you’ll find them on game day, tailgating and ready to cheer on the boys in blue. But the group is taking this year off and supporting the team in a new way.

“We’re not able to tailgate this year. We’re having to think outside the box,” explained Blue Crew President Brent Vogel.

For the first time, members can now join in on a virtual tailgate before every home game.

Blue Crew organizers say for now they’re focusing on other socially-distanced community events. On game days, you can find them cheering on the Horseshoes from home.

“The majority of our Blue Crew group decided to roll our season tickets into next year,” Vogel said.

No matter what,-the group says they’re not going anywhere and are looking forward to coming back next year.

“The spirit of the fans, the die-hard members all getting together. We have a big group of fans that are die-hards, that will stay the same.

The Colts take on the Ravens Sunday at 1 p.m. The game airs on CBS4.