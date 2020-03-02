Blue Bell’s new flavor truly is a cookie dough ‘overload’

Fans of cookie dough can get their fill with Blue Bell’s newest flavor!

Cookie Dough Overload lives up to its name by including chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces with a vanilla ice cream base.

The new flavor is available for a limited time in half-gallon and pint sizes.

“Why choose only one or two dough pieces when you can have three. Cookie dough is a popular mix-in for ice cream. We have flavors that contain the chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. But, this is the first with fudge cookie dough pieces. It is a great-tasting trio!” Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Blue

Find more information about the flavor at Blue Bell’s website.