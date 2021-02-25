Blue Bell reveals new flavor

HOUSTON (CW39) One of your favorite childhood snacks, from a cone to a carton! Cookie Cone fans please meet your new favorite ice cream…

Cookies ‘n Cream Cone is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate and a chocolate fudge swirl.

Cookies ‘n Cream Cone from Blue Bell

“Some of you will remember our Cookie Cone, which inspired this flavor,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell in a news release. “Imagine our Cookies ’n Cream Ice Cream, then add in cone pieces and a fudgy swirl. It’s an ice cream with all of the delicious ingredients of a Cookie Cone. It’s your favorite cone, but in a carton.”

Blue Bell said two pint-sized flavors are also back for a limited time, Cotton Candy and Orange Swirl. Cotton Candy is a delicious cotton candy flavored ice cream in shades of pink and blue. Orange Swirl is a refreshing swirl of orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream.

*Available in half gallons and pints for a limited time!