BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington woman faces multiple charges after a weekend crash left a man dead and a child critically injured.

The Bloomington Police Department said the crash happened near the on-ramp of I-69 from State Road 46 just after 7 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found a teal 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup on top of the guardrail. The truck sustained significant damage and two people were trapped inside.

The Bloomington Fire Department extricated the occupants, a 33-year-old Bloomington man and a 5-year-old boy. They were rushed to the hospital where the man died from injuries sustained in the crash. The child was flown to an Indianapolis hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

An initial investigation into the crash indicates the man driving the truck had a green left turn arrow and was trying to turn from westbound State Road 46 to go southbound on I-69. Meanwhile, a woman driving a 1998 Toyota 4Runner SUV eastbound on State Road 46 failed to stop at the red light. She hit the truck’s passenger side.

The driver of the 4Runner, Charity Hall, was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The department said she was taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail on preliminary charges of:

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death

Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing catastrophic injury

Reckless homicide

Battery against a public safety official

Resisting law enforcement