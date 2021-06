BLOOMINGTON – The city of Bloomington and surrounding areas are reporting widespread flooding after heavy rains and thunderstorms stared moving through the area Friday night.

Extra emergency crews were called in to help rescue people trapped by flood waters. Officials say they’ll soon begin to assess any damage and residents are advised to check social media for updates.

In front of the #bloomington Police Quarters where a risky few cross the at least 2.5 ft of water. pic.twitter.com/LLoel5tHA3 — Denver (@DenverHelton) June 19, 2021

Time to get some sleep between the storms. 😩 Bloomington folks be careful out there! @KHB_Donnelly had to help someone out of their car when they got stuck on our street. This was our front yard at the time. pic.twitter.com/8FIj4XJb2B — shaylakristine (@shaylakristine) June 19, 2021