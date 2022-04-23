BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting inside the Kalao Night Club that occurred early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of N Walnut Street where the shooting occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. Multiple rounds were fired inside the bar.

Bloomington Police tell CBS4 they have located a number of victims with gunshot wounds at two separate locations. There is no update on the condition of the victims at this time.

It is unclear if the victims were involved in separate shootings or the same shooting.

Officers have suspects in custody and there is no longer a threat to the public.