BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday.

Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court.

As officers were making their way to the scene, the caller claimed the suspect had busted in the window to his bedroom to get in, and that he had shot at the person. The person trying to get into the home then ran from the scene, heading northbound.

Officers arrived to find the broken window into the bedroom and several bullet holes from rounds fired from inside the home.

Then just before 5:30 a.m., a call to 911 came in about a man claiming to be shot. Officers and an ambulance were sent to Switchyard Park where a 39-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police determined that the man at the park, was the person who was shot at the home on South Pinestone Court. It is believed he drove to the park after running from the home.

He was initially taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, but later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

Both men involved were known to one-another. At this time no charges have been filed.

Once the investigation is concluded, a report will be sent to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Officer for review to determine if criminal charges are warranted.