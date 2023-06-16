BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two Bloomington parents are charged with Neglect of a Dependent after an incident occurred at their home Thursday evening, according to court documents.

Officers were dispatched Thursday at approximately 7:39 p.m. to the 200 block of Kimble Dr. Apt. on a report of a female that called Department of Child Services hotline with suicidal ideation while at home with her three children.

Due to the mom being in possible distress, law enforcement went to their home to check on the mother’s mental state. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the mother, Heather N. Crawford, as well as her boyfriend Jonathan Martin Hernandez Garcia, and their three children.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that both parents were using heroin with the kids in the home. Police also learned that a domestic violence incident took place in the home earlier that day that the children could hear.

Crawford did not want to charge Garcia because they were in a romantic relationship, however she did admit to throwing items at him. Crawford was charged with Domestic Battery.

This is active investigation, information will be added as it becomes available.