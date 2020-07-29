Bloomington murder suspect arrested in Kansas City

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department announced a suspect in a June murder was arrested in Kansas City.

Bloomington police responded to the Circle S gas station in the 2100 block of North Walnut Street after 39-year-old Michael Parker was shot and killed while in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Witnesses identified the suspect as De Juan Lamar Kelley. On Tuesday, police learned that Kelley was living in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department Fugitive Task Force went to the address they believed he was living at and saw him leaving.

The department says Kelley tried to run away, but they eventually arrested him. Kelley was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center in Kansas City where he was being held Wednesday on a warrant for murder and carrying a handgun without a license.