Bloomington man warns against buying online without research

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After six months waiting for a delivery and then fighting for a refund, one man hoped his story would inform other consumers.

Dale Johnson started investing in silver years ago. This past May, an advertisement led him to a new place to buy silver coins and bars.

“[They] had a better price than the people I normally buy off of, so I thought I’d give them a try,” Johnson said.

Johnson bought 20 silver eagles from the company, American Heritage Bullion. Due to an offer of 3% off for check or wire payments, Johnson mailed a check for $464.

The coins were scheduled to arrive in mid-June, but by September Johnson still had not received anything. He tried the company’s online chat feature, but kept getting the same response, so he began calling and speaking to representatives. He said he could never get a good answer as to when his package would arrive.

“I understand we had the COVID thing going on and all that, and I was patient through that. When I found out that other companies, especially the one that I always order from, were shipping, then that raised a red flag,” Johnson said.

In late September, Johnson asked for his money back. He also started researching the company and found that it holds an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.

“I started reading the reviews and it was like, ‘Wow, I’m not the only one here,'” Johnson said.

“It’s up to the consumer to read, to educate themselves and then to make a decision from there,” BBB of central Indiana CEO Tim Maniscalo said.

According to Maniscalo, many factors go into an “F” rating. In this case, the company’s failure to respond to complaints played a big part.

“Getting a complaint is not necessarily bad, but it is important for the company to respond and show some sort of good faith effort,” Maniscalo said.

Maniscalo also suggested that if you buy online, you pay with a credit card rather than a check, because you can dispute a charge if your items never arrive.

American Heritage Bullion did finally send Johnson his money back, in the form of a check dated November 6 that did not arrive until early December. Via email, the company responded to a CBS4 Problem Solvers request for information by saying it refunded Johnson, but did not respond to requests for comment about the BBB rating.

Johnson hoped his case would prompt other consumers to do research before buying anything online.

“Do your homework, read reviews, make sure they’re a reputable company before you put your money out there,” Johnson said.