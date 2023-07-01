BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man was found guilty of rape after facing charges stemming from 2021, according to the Monroe County Prosecutor.

Eric Montgomery, 35, was found guilty around 6 p.m. on Friday on one count of rape, obstruction of justice, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Upon being found guilty, he admitted to being a habitual offender which would carry an additional penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Montgomery’s sentencing will be on August 4.

In a previous FOX59 report, court documents detail how a woman contacted the Ellettsville Police Department in August 2021 saying she was raped by her next-door neighbor.

The document states that the woman told police Montgomery went to her house distraught about a family member that was recently killed. After she let him in the apartment, she said Montgomery held her while he cried and started kissing her without permission before sexually assaulting her.

The document stated that the woman told Montgomery “no” on more than one occasion, but didn’t physically resist because she was fearful of him due to his size. At the time, Montgomery was 6’5 and weighed around 260 pounds.

Further, on the morning of August 17, deputies were called to an off-campus home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, where they found the 20-year-old IU student unconscious and unresponsive. Deputies administered three doses of Narcan, but she did not survive.

This story will be updated as sentencing information becomes available. Learn more about the initial phases of the case here.