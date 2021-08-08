Bloomington man dies after he was ejected from motorcycle during crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man died early Sunday morning after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

Police were called to the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and Walnut Street at about 12:45 a.m. in response to the crash.

Officers arrived to find a 34-year-old Bloomington man lying on the roadway a few feet from the crashed motorcycle. He was taken to the IU Health Emergency Department, where despite life-saving efforts, he was determined to be deceased at approximately 1:30 a.m.

A BPD crash reconstructionist was called to the scene to assist with the investigation. It was determined that a red 2005 Honda motorcycle and a 2017 Hyundai sport utility vehicle were headed northbound on Walnut Street. The driver of the Hyundai — a 52-year-old Bloomington man — told investigators that he had been northbound on Walnut Street in the far left lane and was in the process of turning westbound on Kirkwood Avenue when he was struck from behind by the motorcyclist, according to BPD.

Police say witnesses at the scene reported hearing the motorcycle approach the intersection and advised that it sounded like the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

The driver of the Hyundai submitted to a certified chemical test per state statute and was released after being interviewed by investigators.