INDIANAPOLIS — A Bloomington man was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for murder early Sunday morning.

Bryce Leighton, 34, was transported to the Monroe County Correctional Center for Murder, a Level 1 Felony.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m. to the 5900 block of E SR 45 on a report of an unknown disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies checked the residence and found a deceased individual with an apparent gunshot wound to their head. Further, laying near the body was an AR-15 style rifle. According to officers, there was also a taser in the home.

Additionally, Neighbors reported the individuals who lived at the home were constantly fighting.

The victim has not been identified.

The is an active investigation. Information will be updated as it becomes available.