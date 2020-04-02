Bloomington Farmers’ Market opens virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - The Bloomington Farmers’ Market is open for the season, but, because of coronavirus, the shopping experience is different than before.

Now, shoppers buy online and drive-through for pick-up.

Organizers say 46 vendors are part of this new effort, with hundreds of products for sale.

Vendors online offer the same products as the in-person market: fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese, eggs, pastries, coffee, flowers and more.

Customers shop by product or by vendor. After creating an account and filling a virtual cart, customers pay by credit card online, and pick-up in-person on Saturdays. Customers can also pay with SNAP benefits at pick-up.

Orders must be in by the end of Thursday, customers cannot shop on site.

At pick-up, customers remain in their car while staff load the already-bagged purchases.

Pick-up times are based on last name:

Switchyard Park, 1601 S. Rogers St., Bloomington

Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Specific times:

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Pickup for last names beginning with A-H

12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Pickup for last names beginning with I-P

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Pickup for last names beginning with Q-Z

Organizers say, once life returns to normal, they will re-open the traditional farmers’ market.

Click here to connect to the Bloomington Farmers’ Market.