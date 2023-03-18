BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control seized nearly 70 dogs from an “unauthorized” breeding operation.

The Bloomington Police Department and the Animal Management Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with the acquisition of the animals.

The animal care shelter is now asking for the public’s help by providing temporary housing and foster care for the shelter dogs. Other items such as bedding and financial donations are also being requested.

Donations can be dropped off in the white bin outside the Bloomington Animal Shelter at 3410 S. Walnut St. Anyone interested in financially donating can do so Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays from 12 to 4 p.m.

The City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control can be contacted at 812-349-3492. To complete an online application, visit bloomington.in.gov/animal-shelter/foster.