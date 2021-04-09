Blood drive to be held in honor of IMPD Officer Breann Leath

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday is the one-year anniversary of IMPD Officer Breann Leath’s death. The 24- year-old was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance on the east side on April 9, 2020.

IMPD is remembering Leath in several ways on Friday including dedicating in her honor a maternal health unit at the Indiana Women’s Hospital. She worked as a corrections officer at the prison before becoming an IMPD officer.

There will also be a ceremony at Leath’s gravesite on Friday afternoon. Both of those events are closed to the public.

The public is invited to an event taking place on April 16 and 17. There will be a blood drive held at the IMPD East District headquarters.

IMPD Blood Drive in Honor of Breann Leath

When: Friday, April 16 (Noon – 6 p.m.) and Saturday, April 17 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Where: IMPD East District Headquarters, training room, 201 N. Shadeland Avenue

You can sign up online with the American Red Cross.