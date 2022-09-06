PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A blood drive in Plainfield on Tuesday will be dedicated to fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy is hosting the event at its facility in Plainfield, commemorating Indiana police officers who have died in the line of duty. The event will specifically memorialize Shahnavaz, who just recently died in the line of duty.

Shahnavaz was gunned down during a traffic stop on July 31 and later laid to rest by his family and community members on Aug. 6.

“Please raise your sleeve in honor of the Indiana police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and for those officers who bravely serve their communities today,” Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Executive Director Tim Horty said in a news release.

The event also comes days after Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was taken off of life support and moved to a hospice care facility back in Indiana. Burton was shot during a traffic stop that took place on Aug. 10. She had been in the intensive care unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio since the shooting.

The Richmond Police Department said her condition has not changed much since she was taken off of life support but is closely monitoring her condition. The city will provide updates.

Tuesday’s blood drive in Plainfield will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. inside the gymnasium of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy located at 5402 S. CR 700 East in Plainfield.

Organizers say appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. You can call 317-916-5150 to make an appointment or do so online.