‘Black Lives Matter Sunday’ inspires Indy faith leaders to pray, support movement

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy faith leaders spent this Father’s Day supporting Black Lives Matter as several churches took part in the movement around Marion County to spread their message of unity.

They say they won’t stop pushing for change until they see it happen.

“We’re having Black Lives Matter Sunday,” said Reverend David Greene Senior, pastor of Purpose of Life Ministries.

In front of his congregation, Greene stressed that the Black Lives Matter movement cannot slow down.

“We want to continue to be unified because we still have a lot of work that needs to be done. We want to see accomplishment and changes,” Greene added.

He wasn’t alone in praying for families impacted by police action shootings. Pastor Reginald Fletcher at Living Word Baptist Church was just one of the many others.

“We wanted to address the inequities as well as using this was a great platform on Father’s Day because many of the deaths have been fathers,” said Fletcher.

The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis and the Baptist Minister’s Alliance have had enough. They want to address policies and get the right people helping guide the change.

“I think one of the things we need to be mindful of is a lot of the protesters, they want to be at the table to make those demands,” said Fletcher, “but at the same time we need people in the room to make those decisions.”

Last week, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a partnership with the NYU School of Law Criminal Justice Lab for what he says will serve as a catalyst for a new, community driven and monitored definition of justice and public safety. We’ve also learned that IMPD Chief Randall Taylor is rewriting the departments orders regarding use of force.

As tough conversations begin, faith leaders say what will be more important is that they continue.

“We want to keep it at the forefront of people’s minds and not just the people downtown but the people that are in the grassroots,” said Fletcher.

Greene added, “Remind them of the focus that we need to do.”

Community members were also encouraged to wear Black Lives Matter t-shirts to the services around the city and post on social media their support.