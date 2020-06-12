Black Lives Matter events held in Avon, Brownsburg

AVON & BROWNSBURG, IN- The lawn outside the Brownsburg town hall serves as a gathering place for residents. The town has a population of less than 30,000, and about 90% of them are white.

“We want to make sure that the black community here knows that they are seen and heard and loved and supported,” said Becky Reich, who helped organize the event “Brownsburg for Black Lives.”

The event was held outside the town hall on Thursday from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm and was filled with a lineup of speakers, and a few hundred there to listen. The crowd was bigger than expected.

“This is well beyond what I think we had any idea would happen, and that’s amazing because that means there’s a whole lot of folks that wanna see some change,” Reich said.

Down the street in nearby Avon, hundreds more showed up to listen and show support.

“As a predominantly white community, that’s why I think it’s so important to bring it here, because a lot of people want to believe this movement does not affect that but it affects all of us,” said Karen Hutchings, a student at Ball State University who graduated in 2019 from Avon high school.

Hutchings put on this event with some friends, which included a lineup of speakers sharing their experience of what it’s like to be black in Avon and the surrounding area.

“We have to talk to the suburban communities because the suburban communities are obviously not as diverse,” said speaker and fellow Avon High School graduate Senaite Tekle. “With the little diversity we do have as the 7 or 8 other panelists here speaking today including myself, it’s kind of our job to spread the word and spread exactly what black lives matter means.”

The organizers of both events didn’t have a specific list of demands, other than their demand for people to listen. They hope their event shows support to the black community and encourages others to join in standing with them

“Black lives matter. Everyone’s equal. That’s all we’re fighting for, it’s what we’ve been fighting for over 300 years,” Tekle said.

Police were present at both events, which went on peacefully without issues.