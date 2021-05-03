Black, Indigenous and People of Color composers to be highlighted at ISC

INDIANAPOLIS––The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir (ISC) announced two upcoming virtual events with a focus on Black, Indigenous and People of Color composers.

Organizers said the In-Choir-ing Minds initiative and Virtual Sacred Masterworks series production will round out the 2020-2021 season.

“Masked, socially distanced, in greatly reduced numbers and with limited rehearsal time, the Choir has rallied to the challenge of choral music during the pandemic, showing once again their tremendous resourcefulness and resolve,” said Indianapolis Symphonic Choir Artistic Director Eric Stark.

ISC found several different ways to reach audiences over the past year despite changes and limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization hosted “a variety of virtual choir performances, an outdoor socially-distanced Community Sing event, and broadcasting the annual Festival of Carols holiday performance on MyINDY-TV 23.”

Stark added, “While we, like you, can’t wait to get back to the concert hall, our hearts have been lifted by preparing these wonderful selections, just as we hope yours are in the listening.”

Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. – In-Choir-Ing Minds

A FREE livestreamed pre-show discussion about the repertoire and artists featured in the upcoming Virtual Sacred Masterworks production on June 3. Hosted by Indianapolis Symphonic Choir Artistic Director Eric Stark with special guest Joshua Thompson, In-Choir-Ing Minds is an innovative initiative that the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir developed in an effort to make music feel more accessible to younger audience members and those members who haven’t had the privilege of music education. Tune in at YouTube.com/IndyChoir.

Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. – Virtual Sacred Masterworks

A brand new digital concert release featuring 11 new pre-recorded songs, this year’s Virtual Sacred Masterworks will be available for on-demand streaming. Tickets start at $20 and provide access to the production for three months. A balance between familiar and new, this concert includes works by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) composers such as Rollo Dilworth, Ysaÿe Barnwell, Robert Nathaniel Dett, and David Baker. The program will feature music from Western European, Eastern Orthodox, Jewish liturgical traditions, and one secular piece. Tickets available here.

For more information on the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s Sacred Masterworks series, visit IndyChoir.org or call (317) 940-9057.