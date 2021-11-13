Black Friday shopping: Deals you don’t want to miss

INDIANAPOLIS — Black Friday is less than two weeks away and stores are gearing up for the big day, some even rolling out deals early.
Here’s what you don’t want to miss.
Walmart:
- Featured deals include: Chromebook 4 $87; TCL 55″ 4k Smart T.V. with Roku $228; Shark Self-Empty Robot $288; Apple AirPods with charging case $89; Arlo Essential Spotlight Security Cameras 3-pack $199
- Complete Wamart Black Friday guide
Target:
- Featured deals include: $300 65-inch Roku T.V.; $60 Instant Pot; Apple AirPods Pro $189.99; PowerXL 5qt Air Fryer $59.99
- Complete Walmart Black Friday guide
Best Buy:
- Featured deals include: Insignia 58” LED 4K Smart Fire TV $349.99; Apple AirPods Pro $189.99; GoPro HERO9 $349.99; FitBit Versa 2 $119.95
- Complete Best Buy Black Friday guide
Amazon:
- Featured deals include: Blue Yeti USB Mic $99; Bissell ProHeat Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner $277.99; WiFi Bluetooth Projector $149.97; Amazon Fir 50″ TV $359.99
- Complete Amazon Black Friday guide
Lowe’s
- Featured deals include: Samsung Platinum Washer and Dryer Duo $1458; LG Top-Freezer Refrigerator $699; Dewalt Power Detect XR Power Tool Combo Kit $299
- Complete Lowe’s Black Friday guide
Tractor Supply Co.
- Featured deals include: Winchester Gun Safe $599.99; Coleman Go-Kart KT196 $1599.99; Forney Ease Weld 100 ST Welder $239.99
- Complete Tractor Supply Holiday guide