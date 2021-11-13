Black Friday shopping: Deals you don’t want to miss

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – After receiving a letter from a racist neighbor regarding last year's Christmas decorations, a man in Arkansas is gearing up for a much happier holiday in 2021.

This time last year, Chris Kennedy of North Little Rock received a letter from a member of his community who was critical of the 8-foot-tall Black Santa he set up in his yard. In it, the neighbor — who identified as white — claimed that Kennedy was "jealous of my race," and told him to remove the display. He also said Kennedy should "move to a neighborhood out east" with the rest of his "kind."