It’s a bitter cold start to our Friday morning. Wind chills have dropped below zero in many locations, including Indianapolis where the wind chill dropped to -2°. We’ll have plenty of sunshine around today but we remain cold. Temperatures only rise to the low 20s this afternoon. A few lake effect flurries will be possible in our northeastern counties, but most won’t see any precipitation today.

We stay very cold tonight as temperatures fall back to the mid teens early Saturday morning. However, we get a quick warmup this weekend. Winds will shift out of the southwest and turn breezy Saturday afternoon. That will help temperatures climb to above average levels this weekend.

We have a nice stretch of above average temperatures lined up next week. We will be stringing together several 50-degree days. The 8-14 day outlook is still looking favorable for us to have above average temperatures around as we get into the second week of February.