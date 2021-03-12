Bites of Boone County puts restaurants in spotlight for March Madness

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Restaurants are gearing up in Boone County for March Madness with a special Bites of Boone County promotion.

More than 30 local restaurants are participating in the 2-week long program and are offering all kinds of different specials and discounts.

Organizers hope extra visitors in town during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament can help support these businesses after a tough year.



They say it is also an opportunity to show off some Hoosier hospitality.

“It’s also a fantastic opportunity to capitalize on the visitors that are in the Indy region and give them a flavor of what things are like here in Boone County,” said Molly Whitehead, executive director of the Boone County Economic Development Corp.

Bites of Boone County runs from March 16-28.