Birth of new greater kudu calf announced by Indianapolis zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo publicly welcomed a new member to the family Thursday.

The Zoo said greater kudu JoJo gave birth to an adorable female calf in the early morning of Monday, July 20th.

It is her sixth baby, according to the Zoo:

“JoJo is a caring and attentive mother, so she had her newborn standing and cleaned before our Zookeepers arrived that morning. The calf, who has not yet been named, was a healthy 33.7 pounds at birth. She is following her mom and nursing well.”

A Zoo spokesperson said the mother and daughter have started venturing outside together, and guests may catch a glimpse of them in Plains with the rest of the herd, including the calf’s grandmother Taraja.

The Zoo provided the following fun facts about kudus:

Greater kudus are among the largest antelope species. Males can weigh up to 600 pounds, however females are noticeably smaller.

Against the arid landscape of the African savannah, the kudu’s tan coat marked with thin, white stripes offers great camouflage to protect against predators.

In the wild, female kudus will give birth in areas of tall grass that provide the babies with protection from predators, which is especially important during the first few weeks while the calf is most vulnerable.