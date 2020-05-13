Bills could go up in Indiana as a result of COVID-19 as utility companies look to recoup losses during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – Several large Indiana utility companies including Duke, IPL and Vectren, are requesting to track and potentially recover losses from COVID-19.

This petition has the Citizen’s Action Coalition of Indiana worried customers will see rate increases as a result.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is considering the petition.

“This could have an enormous impact on rate payers depending on of course where the commission lands on the issue,” said Kerwin Olson, executive director of the CAC of Indiana.

Customers are seeing this news and quickly becoming concerned.

“Honestly, our utilities are already pretty expensive, so I can’t imagine them going up even more,” said Chrisanna Williams, an Indianapolis Power and Light customer. “We’re still paying our mortgage, we are still paying our utilities, and everything is being paid.”

She worries if others can’t pay IPL right now, it will cause the energy company to raise her rates in the future–something she really can’t afford at this time.

“I think it’s extremely frustrating because energy companies are already a monopoly,” said Williams. “You don’t get to pick who you use. So, the fact you are stuck paying whatever prices they set is a little concerning cause you don’t know what those prices are going to be.”

The IURC exists to manage that issue. The CAC hopes that commission keeps things fair.

“There’s already a process in place that allows utility companies to come before the commission and seek to be made whole if you will, and that’s called a rate case,” said Olson.

The CAC wants the state to take action on this matter.

“We’ve already called on the governor to create this affordability task force if you will,” explained Olson.

This task force would include public input and bring every energy company to the table, even those not under IURC jurisdiction. CAC said this would make it fair for both utility companies and their customers.

“It should be a two-way street,” said Olson.

During the governor’s press conference Wednesday, reporter Kayla Sullivan asked Gov. Eric Holcomb whether he would extend his shutoff moratorium indefinitely until a task force determines the hardship COVID-19 has had on utility companies and rate payers.

“We very well might,” said Holcomb. “We’re not there yet, but as we update our executive orders, we contemplate all of the delays we’ve already put into place across the board.”

At this point, we are unsure whether utility companies will raise rates or how much they would increase if this is approved by the IURC.