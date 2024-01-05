INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Treasurer Dan Elliott said he was surprised when he learned he was one of several officers who couldn’t legally carry a gun at the Statehouse.

”I think it was just an oversight,” Treasurer Elliott said. ”As I spoke to different members of the General Assembly last year about this, almost overwhelmingly, they were like, ‘Really? We can, but you can’t?'”

Indiana State Police Captain Ron Galaviz said, besides law enforcement, only lawmakers, their assistants, and the Indiana Judiciary are allowed to carry handguns at the Statehouse and on Statehouse property.

”If they are, it’s in such a discrete manner that it’s, to this point, not become an issue or anything of that nature,” Capt. Galaviz said.

That’s why State Senator Mike Bohacek (R, Michiana Shores) said if his bill (SB 14) is passed, Treasurer Elliott, along with Attorney General Todd Rokita, Secretary of State Diego Morales, and State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla would be allowed to carry handguns on Statehouse property.

”When we’ve passed these bills before in the past to allow folks to carry in the Statehouse, we missed these couple of offices, and it’s just a technical correction to square that out,” Sen. Bohacek said.

According to State Sen. Bohacek, even if those officials choose not to carry at the Statehouse, he said the bill is necessary to leave the possibility open for future officials.

”If they do, great, if they don’t, that’s fine too, but this is, it’s always a going-forward strategy,” State Sen. Bohacek said.

In terms of what could disqualify a lawmaker from carrying a handgun, Capt. Galaviz said the same rules apply both inside and outside the Statehouse. In other words, felons, those convicted of domestic violence crimes, and those who are under indictment can’t carry. The “prohibited persons” list also includes those who have an order of protection against them, those who have been dishonorably discharged, and those who have been committed to a mental health institution in the past.