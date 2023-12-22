Among the estimated 104 million Americans who will be driving to grandma’s house or some other destination this holiday season is Rick Genisch of Lexington, Kentucky.

FOX59/CBS4 caught up with him at the Flying J truck stop in Lebanon. Genisch has a full, white beard and was sporting a Santa-like stocking cap while refilling his car with gasoline.

He also had a Kringle-ish outlook on the behavior of fellow motorists.

“This time of year, I usually forgive everybody,” said Genisch, “even the naughty drivers. I can’t get mad at them this year.”

Not every driver has the same mentality as Genisch.

“Lots of amateurs in the left lane for sure. We were just discussing they don’t teach this in drivers ed anymore,” said Rachel Ennis chuckling.

For those who forget or ignore the rules of the road this holiday season, be warned. Indiana State Police will be out in force.

“We want to be seen because we want you to slow down,” said Master Trooper Nick Klingkammer.

Extra patrols on major roads will make troopers more visible to those driving through New Year’s Day. What state police will be looking for aside from speeders is intoxicated and aggressive drivers.

“When you put a large amount of traffic in a confined area where there’s only two lanes or three lanes, people in a hurry, people get frustrated,” Klingkammer said, “and we start seeing those behaviors come out that we’re trying to prevent.”

Those rolling down interstates in rural areas may also want to exercise extra caution. Wildlife, including deer, find their way onto roadways, and many stretches of rural interstates are unlit.

Drivers will find gasoline prices about the same as a year ago, and weather forecasts are projecting warmer temperatures than the ones Midwest travelers saw during the 2022 holiday season.

But Molly Hart of AAA suggests motorist keep an eye out and “Monitor the weather not only here in Indiana, in the Midwest, but around the country because there are different types of weather happening.”