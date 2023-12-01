INDIANAPOLIS — Wolverines, Hawkeyes and thousands of college football fans are taking over downtown Indianapolis.

Big Ten Championship weekend kicked off Friday night ahead of Saturday’s big game.

“From the volunteers, the businesses – everyone comes together for big events in Indy like no other,” Indiana Sports Corp. Marketing & Communications Director Dan Gliot said. “That’s why Indianapolis is a top host city in the country.”

The championship game has been played at Lucas Oil Stadium every year since its inception in 2011. With a sold-out crowd getting ready to watch Michigan take on Iowa, It’s also “game on” for nearby bars and restaurants.

“It’ll probably be our busiest day of the year – with packed house all day long, pretty much,” The District Tap assistant General Manager Brent Drescher said.

The Indiana Sports Corp. is expecting more than 100,000 people to flood downtown this weekend, bringing over $20 million to the area.

“That’s been consistent – that’s why this event is so important and why we want to bring it back, but also why this community really brings it out – because we know how important it is to the community,” Gliot said.

Some out-of-town visitors are already proving you don’t have to be a Michigan or Iowa fan to be part of the excitement.

“We have four season tickets to the game that we’ve kept since the first year of the Big Ten,” Nebraska fan Bob Floth said. “It’s been a great time each and every year.”

A group of Nebraska fans said it gives them an excuse to reunite with their college buddies for a weekend, even if it isn’t their favorite team out on the field.

“Indy does a great job at putting on an event. You’ll see why it’s a great event city,” Floth added. “Just wish it was easier to fly in and out of here from Omaha.”

Officials say no matter your reason for having fun this year – there’s something for everybody in downtown Indianapolis.

“It’s from Monument Circle to South Street to the convention center – it’s really going to take over downtown,” Gliot said. “So even if you don’t love football, or love one of the two teams – you’ve got to experience this event.”

As for the future of hosting the Big Ten Championship football game – officials say bids went out in September for the 2025 through 2028 seasons. Indiana Sports Corp. is hoping to keep it right here.