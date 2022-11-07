Happy Monday! The new work week is off to a great start. It will be quiet and sunny with another day of above average temperatures. However, there will be big changes in the forecast this week. Temperatures will climb to the 70s before taking a tumble to highs only in the 30s!

We have some time before we pay the price for these very mild November days. Monday will be fantastic with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Our average high for today’s date is 57°. This November is the 7th warmest on record, to-date, in Indianapolis.

We keep the great weather going for Election Day as you’re heading to the polls. The day will be off to a cooler start with temperatures in the low 40s before rebounding back to the lower 60s in the afternoon.

A strong ridge builds back over the eastern half of the states. This will stream in even warmer air Wednesday and Thursday, with highs rising back to the 70s! However, that warmth won’t last long. Late in the week, this ridge will be replaced by a strong trough that will send temperatures tumbling. Before the cold air really settles in, the front that will lead this system will bring is the chance for a few widely scattered showers on Veteran’s Day (Friday). By the weekend, highs will only peak in the 30s and 40s! The cold Canadian air looks like it will stick around. The 8 to 14 day outlook suggesting the strong probability BELOW average temperatures will be hanging around into next week.