We’re in the midst of a major pattern change as we head into the weekend. Friday, Veterans Day, is going to be a transitional day for us here in central Indiana. The morning has started off very mild with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A few spotty showers have developed in central Indiana from the remnants of “Nicole.” These will remain concentrated in our east and southeast counties through the morning hours before this system is pushed off to the east.

Our biggest impacts today will come from a cold front that will pass across the state. Winds will turn breezy, gusting near 20-25 mph at times and temperatures will tumble behind the front. We’ll see our high temperature of 60° around the lunch hour, when the Veterans Day parade starts, and then turn cooler through the rest of the day.

The colder air really settles in for the weekend. By early Saturday morning, temperatures will have dropped below freezing across much of the state. We could even see a few snow showers or a wintry mix during the morning hours on Saturday. A few locations could see light accumulations. This would be primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces.

The cold air isn’t going to leave us anytime soon. Daily highs through the weekend and next week will only be in the 30s and 40s. We even have additional chances for snow and a wintry mix again by mid next week.